Education

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:44 AM IST

IIT- Kharagpur convocation to be held on December 18

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest for the convocation.
PTI
The 67th convocation of IIT Kharagpur will be held on December 18, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest, according to a statement released by the institute on Saturday, December 11.

Apart from Pradhan, business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka, head of the institute's board of governors, would be present, according to the statement.

"Professor M A Ramlu, the founding head of the Department of Mining Engineering, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for the first time at IIT Kharagpur. He stepped down as the institute's officiating director "It was stated.

The Life Fellow Awards will be given to five people, according to the release.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:44 AM IST
