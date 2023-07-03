IIT Kharagpur: A Possible Electrical Short Circuit Might Have Caused Blaze Says Fire Department

Intervention by authorities and fireman ensured that students and employees are evacuated safely from the building. | BL SONI

Recently, a fire broke out at the students' common room of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall on IIT Kharagpur campus on Sunday. Intervention by authorities and fireman ensured that students and employees are evacuated safely from the building. None found injured.

According to the official the fire broke out at 2.30am. The security alerted control room that informed Kharagpur administration. The blaze was under control by 4.30 am by fire tenders.

The Officials Say:

The Dean of IIT Kharagpur wrote a statement in press which read as, "All the students were taken out of the LBS Hall as soon as the LBS Hall as soon as the fire broke out. Some rooms were filled with smoke, which was dispersed by opening doors and windows." The statement also mentioned that the institution has formed a committee to look into the cause of fire.

Sources in the fire department said a possible electrical short circuit might have caused blaze. The fire officials are also conducting a separate enquiry to find out the reason for the same. "The common room was filled with mattresses, pillows and other luggage of the student who left the campus during the summer vacation which got damaged in the fire," said registrar Taman Nath.



