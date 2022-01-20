IIT Kanpur to host three-day ESummit ’21 from January 21

Entrepreneurship cell, IIT Kanpur is hosting its flagship event ESummit ’21 from January 21-23 in online mode. The summit is held annually to bring together the academic community, venture capitalists, new age entrepreneurs and all those passionate about entrepreneurship to common grounds. It provides an avenue to exhibit the entrepreneurial talent and creativity through many events like business ventures, product design competition, and social entrepreneurial idea competition, according to a press statement.

The theme for this year is “Tenets of Tenacity”. The inaugural session will commence with an address by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, followed by an Address by Prof. Amitabha Bandopadhyay, Faculty Advisor, E-Cell, IIT Kanpur.

The three-day event will consist of lecture series from Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, MD, CIO-HR, Deutsche Bank; Tapan Singhel, MD CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Alok Bansal, Founder Director, PolicyBazaar; Rahul Garg, Co-Founder, Pharmeasy among a dozen others, who will share their valuable knowledge with the audience.

ESummit ’21 will also comprise various workshops like “Introduction to Blockchain and cryptocurrency”, “App development with low-code, Digital Marketing through RL”, “Networking with a purpose”, among a few others, which will give the audience a platform to hone the necessary skills required to be an entrepreneur.

With a prize pool of over Rs 7.5 lakh, competitions like BizQuiz, Decrypt, PitchPrime, Pitchers 2.0, and many others will give the participants a dose of entrepreneur zeal and test their entrepreneur mindset with a holistic approach. Another competition, Upstart’21, provides a one-shot platform to startups to scale their ideas from thoughts to reality by bringing VCs, marketing agencies, funding, mentors, and investors on the same platform.

The registrations for the events are now live on E-Cell, IIT Kanpur’s website, www.ecelliitk.org/esummit/

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:15 AM IST