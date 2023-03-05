IIT Kanpur greenlights two new MTech programmes; read details here

Representative Photo |

Two new MTech programmes in cognitive systems and unmanned aerial systems engineering have been approved by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The two 2-year multidisciplinary programmes will start in the next academic year.

According to a statement from IIT Kanpur, the programme on Cognitive Systems is being introduced as a first-of-its-kind in the nation, and the programme on Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering has been approved, making IIT Kanpur the first institute in India to offer a dedicated M.Tech programme in drone technology.

The Aerospace Engineering Department will oversee this course. Students enrolled in this course must finish 150 credits over a two-year period, which will be made up of coursework and thesis research. The curriculum will be made up of 78 credits, then there will be a 72-credit thesis project.

The newly created Department of Cognitive Science will host the course. The recently approved innovative initiative will support the investigation and implementation of cognitive principles in areas including Translational Neuroscience, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and others.

