IIT Kanpur Graduate Aakash Trivedi Secures AIR 73 In UPSC; Aims For Purpose-Driven Career

Jalgoan: Aakash Trivedi, who received the 73rd rank in the Civil Services Examination, has stated that his motivation for joining the civil service stemmed from a desire to pursue a meaningful and purpose-driven career.

Trivedi said he is from the Jalgaon district in Maharashtra after the results were announced. His mother stays at home and takes care of the house, while his father is a lawyer. In 2024, Trivedi graduated from IIT Kanpur with a degree in Computer Science Engineering.

Make A Difference In A World

Trivedi said that he wanted to work in a field where he could make a difference in the world, which is why he did it. He said, "I always wanted a career with a purpose, something that would make a difference in the world."

He said that growing up in a supportive environment and getting a good education made him feel like he had to give back. "I felt it was my duty to give something back because I come from a good family and have had a good education." Trivedi said, "That's when I decided to get ready for the UPSC exam."

His success adds to the list of young people who want to work in civil service to help with public service and government.