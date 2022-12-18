IIT Kanpur builds nanopurifier to ensure good breathing-air quality |

Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, after four years of research, has come up with a nanotechnology-based 'Swasa' air purifier that can purify the air within its 400-meter radius.

Sandeep Patil, director of Kanpur-based E-Spin Nanotech, who along with IIT Kanpur invented the purifier, said, "Today pollution and the virus spread by small dust particles are troubling people a lot. Be it children or elders, everyone is troubled by this. Keeping this in mind, we collaborated with IIT Kanpur to design the Swasa Nano Guard Air Purifier."

"Nanofiber technology used in the purifier separates particles below 2.5 micrometres in diameter (referred to as PM2.5) from the air. Also, an innovative element has been inserted in the purifier, which can remove viruses, bacteria and pollution from the air we breathe. This technology has been developed jointly by IIT Kanpur and Meditech IIT Kanpur," he elaborated.

Patil further said that there is an N Hepa nanofiber membrane inside it, which purifies the air in eight stages. "We also used this (N Hepa) technique in the breathing mask. It destroys the virus causing difficulty in breathing and covers an area of 300 to 400 square feet."

The cost of an air purifier is approximately between Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000.

It consumes less power and is different from the purifiers available in the market as it is the first nanotechnology-based air purifier. State-of-the-art materials have been used in this and they can also be conveniently used in hospitals, schools and offices.

Patil said that Swasa has also made masks during Corona. This mask is completely different from other masks available in the market. The visibility and filtration of this mask are better than other masks. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many celebrities also used this mask.

Co-ordinator for Imagineering Laboratory, MedTech Laboratory at IIT Kanpur Prof J. Ramkumar said that before the Swasa air purifier, IIT Kanpur and E-Spin Nanotech also made Swasa face masks which became very popular.

Regarding the speciality, Ramkumar says that the air purifier is very light and can be used anywhere. It attracts particles present in the surrounding environment. It also destroys viruses and bacteria in the air.

Ramkumar says, "We are focusing on making India clean and healthy, and this product is an effort in that direction. The maintenance of this product is also quite easy."

KGMU Respiratory Medicine Department Professor Dr Rajeev Garg says that even though the dust flying on the roads may not look dangerous, these small particles affect health adversely. They harm the lungs.

These dust particles are causing many respiratory diseases such as asthma, he asserts, adding that pure air is very essential to avoid respiratory complications. One should regularly do exercises, and walk in the clean and open air in the morning, he concludes.