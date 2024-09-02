 IIT JAM 2025: Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check Steps To Register
The exam is scheduled for February 2, 2025, and will assess candidates in seven subjects. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
IIT JAM 2025 | Official Website

Registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 commences on September 3, 2024. Eligible candidates may register for the examination through the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, until October 11, 2024. The examination is scheduled for February 2, 2025.

To register, candidates must follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. Click on the registration link on the homepage.

3. Enter credentials to register on the new page.

4. Pay the registration fee via the provided payment gateway.

5. Submit the completed application.

6. Download and save the application form for future reference.

IIT JAM 2025 will assess candidates in seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The admission process will comprise four rounds, with additional rounds if vacancies remain.

Eligibility criteria for IIT JAM 2025 include:

- Open to candidates of all nationalities

- No age restrictions apply

- Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply

Important notes:

- Candidates must submit a valid email address, as all communication regarding the IIT JAM exam will be done through that email only.

- A candidate may not use another person's email address, and only one candidate may use a single email address at a time.

- Candidates should submit only one application, even if they wish to take two test papers.

IIT JAM is an annual examination designed to fill seats across various postgraduate programs, including MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programs. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is responsible for organizing the examination this year.

