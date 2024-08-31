IIT JAM 2025 Registration Begins September 3; Make Sure To Follow THESE Steps For Successful Application!

IIT JAM 2025 |

IIT JAM 2025 Application: The application process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 is set to commence on September 3, 2024. Individuals who want to take the exam can apply at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website. Applicants can also click here to access the application form directly, once it opens.

Eligibility Criteria

All nationalities are welcome to apply for the IIT JAM 2025 exam, and there is no age limit. Those who finish their prerequisite degrees by 2025 are qualified.

Candidates are eligible to participate in JAM 2025 if they have either finished or will be appearing in their undergraduate degree's final exam in 2025. As stated on the website, candidates must be able to submit documentation within the timeframe given by the relevant admitting institute, attesting to their completion of the qualifying degree and meeting the eligibility requirements.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Locate the application link on the home screen.

Step 3: Use the necessary login information to log in.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Attach the needed files.

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Exam Details

"Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 examination will be held on 2nd February, 2025 (Sunday) in two sessions," read the official website.

The exam is set to take place on February 2, 2025, a Sunday. The examination is divided into 7 different subjects, namely, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics—will be covered in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format of the exam. In about 100 Indian cities, the exam will be administered. The application deadline for the aforementioned exam is October 11, 2024.

Important Points To Note

Candidates have to submit a valid email address, as all the communication regarding the IIT JAM exam will be done through that email only.

A candidate may not use the address of another person, and only one candidate may use a single email address at a time.

A candidate should only submit one application, even if they would like to take two test papers.

About JAM

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) has been the national standard for undergraduate science education. This exam paves the way for students to gain admission to postgraduate programs, solidifying science as a stellar career choice nationwide.

Degrees You Can Pursue

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D.

M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest information related to the exam.