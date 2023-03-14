 IIT Indore launches BTech in space science and engineering
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore | File

Indore: IIT Indore, Department of Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Engineering (DAASE) announced a new programme on Tuesday, the new course BTech in Space Science and Engineering, which will begin in July 2023.

The inaugural batch will have a total of 20 students. Students need to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam to enroll for this course.

article-image

“We are happy to announce the beginning of a new and unique BTech programme- BTech in Space Science and Engineering from July 2023. We are starting with 20 seats and admission is through IIT JEE.” IIT-Indore said in a statement as per the ht media.

As per the brochure released by the Institute, students of this programme can specialize in one of the following domains with curated elective courses and a semester-long research project; Space Instrumentation - Detectors & Payloads, Imaging & Data Analytics, Remote Sensing & Atmospheric Engineering, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The department further said, this will be an unique interdisciplinary BTech programme which envisions imparting state-of-the-art knowledge in the domain and developing skilled human resources to meet the demand of space and allied sectors.

