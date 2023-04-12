IIT Guwahati's research and healthcare centre to be laid off by PM Modi on April 14

IIT Guwahati for research and healthcare facility | IANS

Guwahati: Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII) at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on April 14, 2023.

The PM will visit the IIT Guwahati on the auspicious occasion of Bihu. The facility is being set up in collaboration with the Government of Assam to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science.

Speaking about Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of AAHII, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute is envisioned to be a centre of excellence for innovation of cutting-edge health technologies and advancing boundaries of knowledge in frontier areas of medicine. The institute will be an integrated campus with an R&D block, an academic institution for health human resources including PG and PhD programs, and ancillary support."

The Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone during his visit to AIIMS, Guwahati in the presence of Shri Gulab Chand Kataria (Governor of Assam) CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Shri Keshab Mahanta (Minister, Medical Education and Research, Assam)

IIT Guwahati is working towards augmenting critical science research initiatives in genomics, developmental biology, health care and bioinformatics and flexible electronics, among numerous other areas.

