IIT Guwahati develops MedTech AI, predicts bone healing after fracture

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati have created an artificial intelligence (AI) model to forecast how thigh bone fractures would heal post surgery.

The model created by Dr. Souptick Chanda, Assistant Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, and his team may be used to evaluate the healing outcomes of various fracture repair techniques so that the best technique can be selected for the patient based on their unique physiologies and fracture type.

Such accurate models help speed up recovery, ease financial strain, and lessen suffering for individuals who require thigh fracture therapy.

Implementing accuracy in medical technology

In India alone, there are estimated to be 2 lakh hip fractures each year, the majority of which necessitate hospitalisation and trauma care. Bone plates and rods are typically used as part of hip fracture treatment to span the fracture site and encourage bone repair.

There is no mechanism to forecast the effectiveness and success of the treatment strategy chosen for a fracture; instead, surgeons make these decisions instinctively based on their experience. This study aimst aid in boosting decision-making accuracy in orthopaedics, which will lower the price and illness burden related to fracture rehabilitation.