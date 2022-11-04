e-Paper Get App
IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi

Only 20% of students at the overseas IIT campuses will be Indians, with the remaining seats reserved for local students

Friday, November 04, 2022
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) is in plans to establish an off-shore campus in Abu Dhabi. The international IITs, according to IIT Delhi, is to be run for at least ten years by the founding IITs—IIT Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, and others.

For IIT Madras, waste collection turns into ‘monkey business'
Aside from IIT Delhi, a few other IITs are receiving requests to establish campuses in the Middle East and South Asia. IIT Madras is looking to open a campus in Tanzania, while IIT Kharagpur is looking to open one in Malaysia.

As per to a recommendation made to the IIT Council Standing Committee by an expert committee, only 20% of students at the overseas IIT campuses will be Indians, with the remaining seats reserved for local students.

(With inputs from PTI)

