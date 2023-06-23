IIT Delhi To Host Open House For JEE Advanced Qualified Females

This hybrid even will also give an opportunity to interact with current students and get a first hand experience of campus - life plus extracurricular activities. | Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is about to organize an open house for all the female candidates who got qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow, June 23. Alongside, persons with disabilities who have qualified JEE Advanced will also be a part of this. It is going to be conducted in a hybrid mode.

This event brings an opportunity for students to interact with most of the members at authority from the IIT. It includes - dean, IIT Delhi faculty members, and students volunteers representation various academic departments to understand the academic and career prospects. The event is set to begin at 9 in the morning.

What does this event hold?

This open will play a role to help the students with respect to learn about the several scholarships, fellowships and other unknown resources in the academic journey. This hybrid even will also give an opportunity to interact with current students and get a first hand experience of campus - life plus extracurricular activities.

"The Open House will allow the attendees to learn about the vibrant academic and extracurricular life on the IIT Delhi campus. The institute is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for students to thrive,” Prof Shuchi Sinha, Convenor, IGES said.

"The institute aims to provide accommodations and ensure an accessible learning environment for Students with Disabilities on the campus. The open house will give students a glimpse of the inclusive culture we intend to foster in the institute,” Prof Vikram Singh, Faculty Advisor, OAE said.

“The event, organised by the Initiative for Gender Equity & Sensitisation (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE) at the institute, holds immense significance for promoting diversity and gender equity at IIT Delhi," the institute said in a press release.