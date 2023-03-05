IIT Delhi to fill seats for 89 vacancies, click here to apply

IIT Delhi | IIT Delhi official website

New Delhi: Indian Institute Technology Delhi has invited applications for 89 Non-academic posts under Advt. No. – Mission Mode (DR) (3).

The vacancies are for following posts: Assistant Registrar, Assistant Administrative Officer, Administrative Assistant, Junior Accounts & Audit Officer, Accounts & Audit Assistant, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Application Analyst.

Application Fee

For Group - ‘A’ posts, Rs. 500, For Group – ‘B’ and ‘C’ Rs. 200 to be paid through the recruitment portal payment gateway. The application is considered as a submitted application only after the payment of fees.

SC/ST, PwD category & women candidates: No fee

Deadline:

The candidates are required to apply ONLINE only from 17.02.2023 to 20.03.2023 up to 05:00 P.M. Both dates are inclusive.

For submission of application through ONLINE MODE, please visit Institute’s website: https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/IITDSR-0/login

Persons serving in Govt./Semi-Govt./PSUs/Autonomous Organization, should forward the printout of completed application along with all the requisite documents THROUGH PROPER CHANNEL within 10 days of the last date of submission of Application Form, failing which such persons shall be required to produce NOC at the time of selection process, provided they must have sent an Advance Copy to theRecruitment Cell,

Room No. 207/C-7, Adjoining to Dy. Director (Ops)’s Office, IIT Delhi, Hauz-Khas, New Delhi – 110016. The candidate will have to clearly superscribe “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF _________________ AGAINST ADVT. NO. MISSION MODE (DR) (3) / 2023 DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2023” on the top of the envelope in capital letters.

check the official notification here:

https://home.iitd.ac.in/jobs-iitd/uploads/Non-Academic Staff/Advt.%20No.%20%E2%80%93%20Mission%20Mode-DR-3-2023%20Dated%20February%2017,%202023.pdf