IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here

IIT Delhi | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is accepting applications for seven English Language Instructor positions as per its 2024 recruitment notification. Selection will be based on performance in an interview. Interested candidates must apply through the IIT Delhi website home.iitd.ac.in by November 26, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

UR: 4 posts

OBC: 1 post

ST: 1 post

EWS: 1 post

Application Process:

Download the application form from the IIT Delhi website at https://home.iitd.ac.in/jobs-iitd/index.php under "Faculty Positions" and the title "English Language Instructor."

Submit the completed and signed form along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to:

Faculty Recruitment Cell, 2nd Floor, MS-207/C-18 Main Building, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110016, INDIA.

Eligibility:

Age Limit:

General category: Maximum age 45 years.

OBC-NCL: Age relaxation of 3 years.

ST: Age relaxation of 5 years.

Educational Qualification:

M.A. in English or a related field with first division.

Ph.D. in English or related fields.

Candidates will be assessed through an interview, and final selection will be based on interview performance.