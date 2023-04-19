IIT Council gives nod to new National Credit Framework

Meanwhile, the IITs have also taken a part in conducting region-wise awareness workshops | IIT Bhubaneshwar

Mumbai: In a meeting held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, the IIT Council unanimously decided to adopt the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and implement it across all of its institutes.



The Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, presided over the meeting, and the directors of all 23 IITs and University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar participated in the deliberations.

The UGC Chief presented details of the credit framework before the council stating, “NCrF is a comprehensive credit framework encompassing elementary, school, higher, and vocational education & training, integrating creditisation of learning in various dimensions, i.e., academics, vocational skills and experiential learning including relevant experience and proficiency/ professional levels acquired.”



He further informed that the centre has also set up a national credit accumulation and transfer system chaired by a committee with members from UGC, AICTE, NCVET, NIOS, CBSE, NCERT, DGT, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Skill Development.



Meanwhile, the IITs have also taken a part in conducting region-wise awareness workshops in 2022 about the same for teachers and administrators from school education and higher education.

Five workshops have been organised so far at IIT Delhi for North Zone, at IIT Bhubaneswar for East Zone, at IIT Guwahati, for North East Zone, at IIT Bombay for West Zone, and IIT Madras for South Zone