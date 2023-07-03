IIT Bombay’s C-MInDS Raises Over 1 cr Through Alumni Commitments | File Photo

IIT Bombay's Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MInDS) has been able to make significant strides forward thanks to a successful fundraising effort that was backed by the institution's alumni.

The Director, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, convened a group of eleven workers from the organization's several academic departments into a panel with the goal of formulating original scholarly initiatives within the realm of computer-based intelligence and Information Science.

The committee proposed in 2020, that the Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science be established in order to carry out initiatives that include AI and Data Science from a variety of academic perspectives. The mission of C-MInDS is to provide a positive contribution to the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and other fields that are closely linked across a variety of application domains.

The most recent instance of generosity on the part of IIT Bombay's former students may be seen in the group of graduates who have banded together to assist and bolster the work of C-MInDS.

The 11 people who have contributed to C-MInDS may be divided into three groups: Founding, who are the people who have provided the most money to the Centre; Sponsors, who are the people who have sponsored particular programmes or facilities at the Centre; and Donors, who are the people who have contributed to C-MInDS's day-to-day operations.



It is believed that C-MInDS serves as the hub of IIT Bombay's engagements with business and government on issues pertaining to artificial intelligence (AI). For the purpose of providing knowledge in this area, the Centre will utilise the Institute's teaching staff and student body.

