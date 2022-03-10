IIT Bombay UCEED Result 2022 Released,visit official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the result for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, March 10.

The candidates who had took the UCEED exam can check result on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates can download score card starting March 14.

How To Download Score Card:-

visit the official website-uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, tap on the ‘score card’ tab Click on the ‘login’ button Login with your credentials The result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for further reference

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:02 PM IST