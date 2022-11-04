IIT Bombay to close CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations today

IIT Bombay |

Today, November 4, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close registration for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023).

Registration for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 will be closed on the institute's official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold CEED and UCEED 2023 on January 22, 2023.

