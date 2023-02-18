IIT-Bombay student suicide: Director refutes allegation of casteism | File(IIT-Bombay)

Mumbai: The management of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has strongly refuted allegations of caste discrimination made by a fringe group after the suicide of a BTech first-year student Darshan Solanki.

The Powai police, which is probing the suicide, has also categorically ruled out foul play. In an update statement issued on Saturday, the IIT-B Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “The Mumbai police and IIT-Bombay are both actively investigating the environment/ incidents/ reasons behind the tragic death of Darshan. The police have interviewed a large number of people, and have taken Darshan’s phone and laptop for forensic analysis. We are waiting for updates in the case.” He said that the institute has started its own investigation headed by Prof. Nand Kishore, who till recently was their Chief Vigilance Officer and is “experienced in these matters”.

Committee actively looking into matter

The committee includes SC/ST student cell members, including both faculty and students, some of the student mentor coordinators and the in-charge Chief Medical Officer of IIT Hospital. The committee is actively meeting everyone who might have relevant information, Chaudhuri said.

Referring to the existing support mechanism at the institute, he said, “We have an SC/ST cell where students can reach in case of any issues, including discrimination. Information about the cell is presented as part of the new student orientation to both students and their parents. We are working actively to create an inclusive campus where all students feel at home. On the first day when students enter IIT, during their formal orientation, we give strong warnings against any discrimination.”

