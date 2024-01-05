 IIT Bombay Placement: 85 Students With More Than ₹ 1 Crore Per Annum CTC
Till December 20, 2023, around 1,340 offers were with 1,188 students getting placed including 7 in PSUs and 297 PPOs via internships of which 258 were accepted.

Friday, January 05, 2024
IIT Bombay | Facebook (Representational Pic)

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS): At least 85 students of Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) reaped a rich harvest of job offers with more than Rs 1 crore per annum CTC, an official said here on Thursday.

As many as 388 Indian and international companies and organisations from around the world made the offers in various sectors for the placement season 2023-2024 in the Phase 1.

Among them were companies making pre-placement offers (PPOs) as well as PSUs, and firms interacted with the students in person or through virtual meeting platforms with all the students appearing for interviews from the venue.

The IIT-B slotted companies in a way to ensure that firms are maximally spread out to reduce stress on students and also minimise cross offers, said the official spokesperson.

The sectors with highest number of offers were:

Engineering and technology (average salaries Rs 21.88 lakh/per annum)

Information technology/software (Rs 26.35 lakh/per annum),

Finance/banking/fintech (Rs 32.38 lakh/per annum),

Management consulting (Rs 18.68 lakh/per annum),

Data science and analytics, research and development (Rs 36.94 lakh/per annum),

Design; with the overall average salaries pegged at Rs 24.02 lakh/per annum.

Among the placements were 63 students who received international offers with locations in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, The Netherlands, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Who were the top recruiters?

The top recruiters who visited the campus this season included: Accenture, Airbus, Air India, Apple, Arthur D. Little, Bajaj, Barclays, Cohesity, Da Vinci, DHL, Fullerton, Future First, GE-ITC, Global Energy and Environ, Google, Honda R&D, ICICI-Lombard, ideaForge, IMC Trading, Intel, Jaguar Land Rover, JP Morgan Chase, JSW, Kotak Securities, Marsh McLennan, Mahindra Group, Micron, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Mercedes-Benz, L&T, NK Securities, OLA, P&G, Qualcomm, Reliance group, Samsung, Schlumberger, Strand Life Sciences, Tata group, Texas Instruments, TSMC, TVS Group and Wells Fargo among many more, according to IIT-B.

