IIT Bombay Partners with India Meteorological Department (IMD) for developing user-friendly weather forecasting applications

With an aim to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Climate Services and Solutions within the Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies (IDPCS), IIT Bombay will leverage the expertise of its students and faculty members to conduct solution-oriented research to help help mitigate climate change.

A recent example is IIT Bombay's collaboration with India Meteorological Department (IMD) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, to develop climate solutions for the stakeholder at village, city and district level.

Sensors and Drone based Smart Monitoring System, Climate-smart agriculture technology for water and food security, Intelligent and automated early warning systems, Climate and Health, Smart power grid management and Wind energy and heat wave forecasts are will be some of the outcomes of this partnership.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department, spoke about this collaboration at the 10-year anniversary celebration of IDPCS held on May 02, 2022 at the IIT Bombay campus, where he was the chief guest.

"It is my great pleasure to be a part of the 10th year anniversary celebration of IDPCS,” he said, adding, “I congratulate the department for making this 10-year programme successful. IDPCS is a very good initiative by IIT Bombay as it is important for studies of climate science. Science itself is interdisciplinary as it involves mathematics, engineering solutions, and social sciences amongst other disciplines and these are required to understand the discipline of climate studies as well. Interdisciplinary academia has immense potential, and I look forward to the ministry working collaboratively with IIT Bombay."

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:26 PM IST