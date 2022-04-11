IIT Bombay introduces new innovative M.A program

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) launches an innovative new program, the Master

of Arts by Research (M.A. Res). This programme, offered by the Dept. of Humanities and Social

Sciences, will highlight what are broadly called ‘research’ skills that are important not only in

academia but also in the workplace.

This program will help students learn to integrate diverse sources of information, learn to read,

think and write critically, and learn to apply conceptual, analytical, and methodological

frameworks.

The programme will provide students with a variety of courses after common courses in the first

semester, to enable a more student-driven approach to learning and to support disciplinary

crossovers.

The two-year programme has a sanctioned strength of 20 seats and will begin in July 2022 with

three broad specialisations: (a) Human Sciences; (b) Linguistics, Literature and Performance;

and (c) Sociology.

Admissions will be based on the grades of the recently introduced GATE-XH article as well as

an admission test (MAAT) and interview.

Talking about the new academic programme, the Director of IIT Bombay Prof. Subhasis

Chaudhuri said, “IIT Bombay emphasises strong analytical skill development among students in

all academic programmes. The proposed M.A.Res. will additionally strengthen the learning-by-

doing concept amongst the entrants in the new programme”.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:08 PM IST