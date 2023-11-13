IIT Bombay Ends Registration For CEED, UCEED 2024 Today At ceed.iitb.ac.in | Representational Pic

The registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) and CEED 2024 ends today. Candidates eligible for CEED and UCEED 2024 exam can register through the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

However the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 500 for CEED and UCEED is November 20.

Registration Fee for CEED, UCEED 2024:

General and OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 3,800 as non-refundable fee.

SC, ST and PwD categories and female candidates to submit Rs 1,900 as registration fee.

Admit card and exam date for CEED, UCEED 2024:

IIT Bombay will upload the CEED and UCEED 2023 admit card on January 5. The exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM on January 21.

The CEED 2024 result will be announced on March 6 while the UCEED 2024 result will be out on March 8.

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur will accept the UCEED 2024 scores for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes.

The CEED 2024 scores will be accepted for admission to PG programmes in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore), IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. The scores will also be shared with other institutes, including MIT ID Indore - Avantika University, World University of Design Sonepat, RV University Bengaluru and Delhi Technological University.