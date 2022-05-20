IIT Bombay: COAP seat allotment results to be out today!

Mumbai: IIT Bombay will announce the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 1 seat allocation result today, May 20. The candidates will be able to check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 1 seat allotment through the official website-- coap.iitb.ac.in.

Upon the announcement of the result, GATE COAP candidates can accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject and wait for the seat. Aspirants will have to select one of the available options for COAP round 1 seat allotment before May 22.

Registered candidates can use the Common Offer Acceptance Portal to choose among MTech programs at the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or job offers from participating public sector units. It is important for candidates to know that the participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats in accordance with their selection criteria and release the admission status via the COAP portal.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:04 PM IST