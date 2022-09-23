e-Paper Get App
IIT Bombay: CEED, UCEED registrations to begin on October 5

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Mumbai: On October 5, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will open applications for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023).

The application process for CEED and UCEED 2023 will close on November 11 on the websites ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can apply until November 18 with a late fee of Rs 500.

To apply for UCEED 2023, candidates must pass the Class 12 exam. To apply for CEED 2023, applicants must have completed a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme.

How to Apply for CEED and UCEED 2023

  • Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED.

  • Select the application link.

  • Upload the necessary documents online

  • Candidates must pay the application fee

  • Download the CEED, UCEED 2023 application form and print it for future reference.

