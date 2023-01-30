IIT Bombay: CEED, UCEED answer key out today; check details here

IIT-Bombay | File

Mumbai: Today, January 30, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023.

Candidates can access and download the UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 final answer keys from the official websites, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitba.ac.in, respectively.

According to the schedule, the UCEED 2023 results will be announced on March 9, 2023, and the CEED 2023 results will be announced on March 7, 2023. Both exams were held on January 22, 2023.

IIT Bombay had previously released the provisional answer key. Candidates were asked to file objections to the provisional answer key, along with proper documents.

The final answer keys for UCEED and CEED 2023 will be made available online.

How to download IIT Bombay CEED, UCEED answer key?

Visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitba.ac.in, respectively.

Click on the final answer key link on the homepage.

Enter your username and password a nd then press the submit button.

Download the final answer key for UCEED, CEED 2023.

Candidates who pass CEED 2023 can apply for Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur, while candidates who pass UCEED 2023 can apply for Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)