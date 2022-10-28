e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay: CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations to close today at iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay: CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations to close today at iitb.ac.in

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while the registration fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 1,800

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The online registration for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) will close on Friday, October 28. Without paying an application fee, candidates can apply for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. The deadline for CEED and UCEED 2023 registration had been extended to October 28 from October 21.

Read Also
For IIT Madras, waste collection turns into ‘monkey business'
article-image

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while the registration fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 1,800. The CEED and UCEED 2023 registration process will be extended until November 4 with a Rs 500 late fee.

Steps to Apply for CEED and UCEED 2023:

  • Visit the CEED and UCEED 2022 websites at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.

  • Select the application process link.

  • Sign up using your email address and a password.

  • Payment of the application fee

  • Click on Submit Download and print for future reference.

RECENT STORIES

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Last phase seat allotment result out; here's how to download

West Bengal: Primary teachers demand right to agitate; HC to hear petition on Nov 1

West Bengal: Primary teachers demand right to agitate; HC to hear petition on Nov 1

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline postponed till October 29; know how to register

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download