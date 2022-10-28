IIT Bombay: CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations to close today at iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay |

Mumbai: The online registration for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) will close on Friday, October 28. Without paying an application fee, candidates can apply for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. The deadline for CEED and UCEED 2023 registration had been extended to October 28 from October 21.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while the registration fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 1,800. The CEED and UCEED 2023 registration process will be extended until November 4 with a Rs 500 late fee.

Steps to Apply for CEED and UCEED 2023: