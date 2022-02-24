IIT Bombay alumnus funds biosafety lab at institute

Mumbai: An alumnus of IIT Bombay, Raj Nair will be funding the construction of a biosafety lab at the Powai campus.

The institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the alumnus from the B. Tech., Metallurgical and Material Science Engineering batch of 1971 and with the its fellow alumni organisation IIT Bombay Alumni Association (IITBAA) for the construction of the lab at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) on Thursday.

The proposed Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Lab facility is expected to facilitate the progression of breakthrough translational research from the laboratory stage to the market by manufacturing materials required for human clinical trials. This facility will be used by the researchers in BSBE and other departments on campus to manufacture nanomaterials, tissue-engineered grafts, CAR-T constructs, drug nanoparticles, etc. for conducting clinical trials.

Several IIT Bombay faculty members specialise in these areas and the GMP lab can help shorten the time it takes to get their life-saving solutions to the market.

Nair’s vision for this initiative is that India and IIT Bombay become a place where the output of research will result in bold and impactful solutions for the masses that facilitate a 10X improvement - better, cheaper, and faster - than the existing solutions anywhere in the world, so that thousands of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases will benefit.

Speaking on this collaboration, Nair said, “I felt that the best way to give back to my alma mater is to raise the level of ambition of the faculty and students drastically by working towards goals that might seem hard to reach for ordinary people. The best way to give to the needy would be to bring to them, highly affordable breakthrough medical solutions to save lakhs of people by facilitating translation research efforts.”

Speaking about this partnership, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said, “There was a critical need for a GMP lab at the Institute’s BSBE department and we are extremely grateful to Mr. Nair for tending to it. Mr. Nair’s donation will serve to further our vision of making lab-produced products easily available in the market and facilitate real-word practical applications that are faster, better and beneficial to the masses. The establishment of this lab is a step towards our stated objective of being among the top 50 institutions in the world.”

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:39 PM IST