'Only 6.1% Still Looking For Jobs': IIT Bombay Issues Clarification Citing Exit Survey Of Graduating Students

As the placement season winds down at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay), concerns loom over the fate of a student of its graduating class. With 712 students out of approximately 2,000 registered participants securing job offers, the institution grapples with a notable 36% of students still awaiting employment opportunities.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the placement scenario at IIT Bombay saw a concerning trend, with 35.8% of students left without placements. This marks a worrying increase of 2.8 percentage points compared to the previous academic session, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

In response to the mounting anxiety, IIT Bombay took to social media to address the situation. A clarification was issued, citing an exit survey conducted among graduating students in 2022-23, revealing that only 6.1% of them were still in pursuit of job opportunities.