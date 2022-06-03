IIT Bombay: 30 COVID-19 cases reported in last 3 Days

Mumbai: In the last three days, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has reported close to 30 Covid-19 positive cases, compared to nine between May 16 and May 22.
Since the beginning of this week, the campus has reported double-digit cases every day making it a critical COVID 19 hotspot.
“The institute has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises, and the management is undertaking all the precautionary measures,” said a spokesperson.
IIT Bombay has a sprawling campus in Mumbai's Powai area. Maharashtra and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady rise in infections over the last few days.
During a meeting on the COVID crisis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, urged people to wear masks and avoid unnecessary attendance at public meetings.
