IIT Bombay: 30 COVID-19 cases reported in last 3 Days

The institute has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: In the last three days, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has reported close to 30 Covid-19 positive cases, compared to nine between May 16 and May 22.

Since the beginning of this week, the campus has reported double-digit cases every day making it a critical COVID 19 hotspot.

“The institute has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises, and the management is undertaking all the precautionary measures,” said a spokesperson.

IIT Bombay has a sprawling campus in Mumbai's Powai area. Maharashtra and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady rise in infections over the last few days.

During a meeting on the COVID crisis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, urged people to wear masks and avoid unnecessary attendance at public meetings.

