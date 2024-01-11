IIT-BHU Assault: Congress Workers Clash With Police Over BJP IT Cell Involvement In Case

IIT-BHU Assault: Accused Admit To Molesting Other Students | Twitter/ @raksha_s27

On January 2, Uttar Pradesh Congress workers faced police intervention preventing their protest in Varanasi, outside the Prime Minister's constituency office, according to various media reports. The demonstration aimed to highlight the alleged involvement of BJP IT cell office-bearers in a molestation case at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU campus, the reports said. The Congress workers sought an apology from the Prime Minister, who is also the local MP, the reports added.

Led by Congress leaders Rajesh Mishra, Raghvendra Chaubey, and Rajeshwar Singh Patel, a group of workers clashed with the police when attempting to reach the PM's constituency office in Bhelupur locality. The Varanasi administration set up barricades at multiple points to hinder their progress. Despite police efforts, Congress leaders sat on the road near the office, singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.'

Clash with police

Anil Yadav, U.P. Congress General Secretary, emphasized the demand for the Prime Minister's apology regarding the alleged criminal actions by BJP workers. The incident in question involved the sexual assault of a woman in the PM's constituency.

Raghvendra Chaubey, Congress city unit chief, listed the party's demands, including the withdrawal of cases against students who protested at the BHU campus in support of the victim. They also sought the withdrawal of a defamation case against the state head Ajay Rai. Additionally, the Congress leaders called for a high-level probe to identify those involved in a conspiracy to protect the accused for an extended period.

In a related development, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested three men on November 1 for allegedly disrobing an IIT-BHU student, capturing photos and making a video inside the campus. The arrested individuals, including Kunal Pandey, the BJP IT cell convenor in Varanasi, were accused of involvement in the incident.

Opposition parties alleged that the arrested individuals were sent to the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha election campaign to shield them from arrest.