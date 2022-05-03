IISER registrations open tomorrow at iiseradmission.in, know how to apply

The Registration for the IISER Aptitude Test(IAT) begins on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research(IISER) provides a 5 year dual degree to Science students, who have to appear for the IAT to be admitted into the University.

The examination has been postponed and is now being held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, between 02:00 pm - 05:00 pm. It is a computed based examination that would be conducted in roughly 150 cities. Every correct answer awards the student 3 marks and every wrong answer leads to the negative marking of -0.75. The unanswered questions are marked as 0.

The question papers for the examination are found on the college website in both English and Hindi. The mock examination is to be updated soon as well.

To Register for the IAT 2022:

Open the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in

Go to the IISER registration 2022 link.

Update the exam application form for IISER 2022 with required details.

The registration is successful after the payment of fees

Download and print the IISER application form

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST