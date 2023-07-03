 IISER IAT 2023: Results To Be Announced Today At iiseradmission.in; Details Inside
Once the results are out, the portal will be open for document upload and IISER preferences will be opened between July 4 and 7. First round of admission offers will be provided on July 12.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
The number of candidates appeared are 34,751appeared in the test. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) will announce results of the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 today (July 3). Candidates can visit the official website iiseradmission.in who have appeared this examination.

There are several ways to take admission t IISERs: the State and Central Board (SCB) channel,  the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel.

The number of candidates appeared are 34,751appeared in the test. The entrance test for admission to the 5-year BS-MS programmes offered at IISERs, including the 4-year BS program at IISER Bhopal, took place on June 17, 2023.

article-image

