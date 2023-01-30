IISER Bhopal researchers sequence draft genome of four Indian cow breeds

Representative Image |

Bhopal: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal recently completed a study on four Indian cow breeds, namely, Kasargod Dwarf, Kasargod Kapila, Vechur, and Ongole.

The genomes of these breeds were sequenced by the researchers to understand how these breeds adapted to India's climatic conditions.

The study can also lead to improvement in the breeding and management of cows which can help in increased productivity and sustainability of the cattle industry in India.

The research conducted by IISER Bhopal also focused on the draft genome assembly of the world's smallest cow, Vechur, and identified the genes that show sequence variation within dwarf and non-dwarf Bos indicus cattle breeds.

