IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 OUT At iiseradmission.in;

IISER Aptitude Test Result 2023 | Representational Pic

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the results of the Aptitude Test (IAT) on the official website at iiseradmission.in. IISER has opened the edit window on the website. The changes can be edited from today, that is, between 10 am on July 4 up to 2 pm on July 7.

As per the official notice, "The Rank Cards for IAT 2023 can be downloaded from the portal. Candidates receive an Overall Rank (Common Rank) and a Category Rank (EWS/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/KM) if applicable. Only those students who have a score of at least one mark in IAT 2023 will receive a rank. Any candidate who has NOT received a rank in IAT 2023 will NOT be considered for admission to BS-MS and BS courses of IISERs via IAT channel this year."

Steps to check IISER IAT 2023 RESULTS:

Go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

On the homepage, click on the IISER Aptitude Test results

Enter your credentials to log in.

The IISER Aptitude Test results will be presented on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the IISER Aptitude Test result for future use.