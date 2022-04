The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, is ready to commence the registration process for IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022 tomorrow, April 29, 2022.' The IISER admission form will be available tomorrow on the official website iiseradmission.in.

Interested candidates can access the IISER application form on the same link.

The application process for IAT 2022 will end on May 29, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:03 PM IST