IISER 2023 registration process begins at iiseradmission.in; direct link here, know steps to apply

IISER 2023 registration process

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has invited online application for admission to the BS-MS Dual Degree, and BS Degree Programs at IISER Bhopal.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iiseradmission.in. The online application process will close on May 25.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17.

Application fee

General/ EWS, and OBC-NCL categories candidates: ₹2,000

Persons with disabilities, persons registered as Kashmiri migrants and SC/ST categories candidates: ₹1,000

Foreign nationals candidates: ₹8,500

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted in centres all over India, the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted as a computer-based exam.

The IAT will have 60 questions, 15 from each of the following categories: biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

During online application, candidates will have to upload digital copies of forms/certificates:

Photograph

Signature

Photo ID

SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS Certificate (If applicable)

10th Marksheet

12th Marksheet

PwD Certificate

Kashmiri Migrant Certificate

OCI/NRI/PIO/Foreign National Citizenship supporting document (if applicable)

All other certificates/Forms

Here's the direct link to apply

Steps to apply for IISER BS-MS Dual Degree, and BS Degree Programs

Go to the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in

Once after reading all relevant information candidate may proceed for registration process by clicking on the Register button on the top righthand side corner.

Then registration form will open, and candidates need to fill in the required details in the 'Candidate Registration' page, such as Candidate Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Email and Mobile Number.

Then candidate must click on the 'Login Here' button at the top right corner of the page and fill his/her user ID & Password to fill application form.

There are three tabs under Application Form: • Personal Details (Fill up all the required information such as Nationality, Identity Proofs, Parents Details, Address Details, or any details specific to applied position as required) • Qualification Details • Documents Upload.

After checking the information found to be correct, candidate should click on ‘SUBMIT’ button.

After Submitting the Application Form, candidate will be moved to Channel Details page. Here, the candidate can apply through one or more of the channels by clicking on the respective channel button, filling in the details, and making the payment.