IISc Bengaluru Likely To Begin Registration For GATE 2024 Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Registration For GATE 2024 | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is likely to begin the GATE 2024 registration process today, August 30, 2023. Previously, it was expected to start on August 24, but the date was later changed to today. Interested candidates can apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 by filling out the registration form through the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

According to the official website, the Application Portal for GATE 2024 is expected to open by 30th August 2023.

As per the tentative schedule released for the GATE exam 2024, the last date to complete online applications without late fees is September 29 and the closing date of extended online registration/application process with late fee is October 13.

Applicants will be able to make modifications to their GATE application form 2024 between November 7 to November 11, 2023. The GATE admit card 2024 will be released on January 3, 2024, while the exams will be conducted on February 3, 4, and 10, 11, 2024.

It shall be noted that as per the official website of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024, all these dates are liable to change. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to register and apply online for the GATE exam 2024.

Eligibility Criteria for GATE 2024

Applicants currently enrolled in the third or final year of an undergraduate degree course or those who have graduated from a government-approved degree course in fields such as engineering, technology, science, architecture, or humanities are qualified to apply for the entrance examination.

Application Fee for GATE 2024:

Regular Period: The application fee for female candidates/ SC/ ST/ PwD is Rs 900 whereas all other applicants including foreign nationals will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1800.

Extended Period: The application fee for female candidates/ SC/ ST/ PwD is Rs 1400 and all other candidates including foreign nationals will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2300.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an esteemed national-level examination that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Steps to apply for GATE 2024 Registration:

Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link given for ONLINE REGISTRATION and register yourself.

Now again go to the homepage, click on FILL APPLICATION FORM, and log in.

Then proceed with filling out the GATE application form 2024 and upload all the necessary documents.

Make the payment of online application fees.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for further use.