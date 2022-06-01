IIMC Jammu students visit LoC to understand about life of soldiers on border

Getty Images

Indian Institute of Mass Communications (IIMC) students on Tuesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwal-Akhnoor sector to gain first-hand knowledge of the dynamics, demography, and newly introduced weapon system and life of soldiers deployed on the border.

"This familiarisation tour was coordinated by the Public Relations Office, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and organized by Crossed Swords Division of White Knight Corps," an official said.

The students were accompanied by Director Rakesh Goswami along with other faculty members of the institute.

They were introduced to the basic dynamics and demography along the LoC and briefed about the life of a soldier along with other aspects on the border, the spokesman said.

"In addition, they were also familiarised with the newly introduced weapon systems," he added.

The students visited the forward posts and bunkers and were briefed about the daily routine of soldiers, the spokesman said.