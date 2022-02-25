IIM Udaipur placements: Average stipend increases by 65.72 percent

Udaipur: The summer placement procedure for the Batch of 2021-23 at IIM Udaipur was finished with 300 students gaining employment and the average remuneration increasing by 65.72 percent.

The stipend for the batch reached Rs 3,00,000 offered in the FMCG and consulting industries, sharing the topline outcomes and maintaining its growth trajectory.

The top 10% received an average of Rs 2,62,000 in stipends, the top 20% received an average of Rs 2,22,500, and the top 50% earned an average of Rs 1,62,000 in stipends.

The number of offers made in the consulting sector saw a remarkable upswing, increasing by 60 per cent compared to last year. Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged international internships this year.





Several past recruiters, including Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, among others returned to the campus.





With the most diverse batch in its history, 300 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute. IIM Udaipur is only one of 4 IIMs that subscribe to IPRS and will be sharing an externally audited placement report on its website.





Meanwhile, on this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "It is gratifying to see that IIM Udaipur has also grown so much in terms of the patronage and support of the industry in its short history of 10 years. Our summer placements this year, despite challenges of Covid and business uncertainties, reflect this. We are delighted to welcome the campus engagement of new recruiters and thank the ones from the past for continuing to repose their faith in the talent of our students."





The Institute is the youngest B-school in Asia to be listed on the FT Global MIM Rankings 2021. It is only the fourth IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta and Bengaluru, to be on this prestigious ranking for the third year.



Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:39 AM IST