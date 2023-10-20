IIM Udaipur Installs 500 kW Solar Plant On Campus For Sustainable Future

IIM Udaipur | IANS

Udaipur: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) takes a significant step towards a sustainable future, with the installation of a 500 kW solar plant on its campus, marking a milestone in their "Sustainability @IIMU campaign". This initiative aligns with the institute's commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and promote renewable energy adoption.

The solar plant, set to cater to 30% of the institute's energy needs, is anticipated to generate approximately 2,500 units per day and an impressive 7.30 lakh units annually.

This substantial energy production is expected to result in an estimated financial saving of 18 lakhs per annum, a testament to the economic viability of sustainable energy solutions. Additionally, the solar plant will offset an estimated 543 tons of CO2 from the institute's overall carbon footprint annually.

In conjunction with the solar plant installation, IIM Udaipur has illuminated the campus by installing 200 solar street light poles along a 3.5 km stretch of the inner peripheral road. Furthering their commitment to sustainability, plans are underway to install an additional 100 solar light poles within the campus near the Sports Complex and other venues, in the near future.

This initiative not only enhances safety and visibility on campus by reducing dark spots but also saves approximately 1.20 lakh electrical units per annum, translating to approximately Rs.11 lakhs in financial savings. Furthermore, this effort is projected to reduce an estimated 85 tons of CO2 from the institute's overall carbon footprint each year.



Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Our vision at IIM Udaipur is rooted in sustainability and responsible growth.

Installing the 500 kW solar plant and solar street light poles underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while embracing renewable energy solutions. We believe this initiative will inspire our academic community and set an example for sustainable practices."

IIM Udaipur champions sustainability and environmental stewardship, leveraging innovation and strategic initiatives to create a cleaner, greener future for all.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)