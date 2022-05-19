IIM Sirmaur has a new director, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh: IIM Sirmaur, also known as the Himalayan IIM, appointed Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri as their new director after Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, who completed her five-year term as the founding Director of the Institute. The new director holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies (M.M.S.) from the University of Mumbai and a Ph.D. in International Marketing Strategy area from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He was also the founder-director of IIM Trichy and a Marketing Professor at IIM Calcutta.

When asked what IIM Sirmaur's vision would be, Prof. Agnihotri said, "My focus would be to bring IIM Sirmaur among the top 15 B - Schools in India as per the NIRF rankings in the next five years, while constantly striving to enhance the academic and research excellence of the institute."

