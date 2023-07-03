IIM Sambalpur: Annual Convocation Brings 322 MBA Graduates Of 6th & 7th Batch

One of the premier institutes of India, conferred a total number of 322 MBA Graduates for the ceremony. |

Recently, India Institute of Management Sambalpur (IIM-S) announced hosting of 6th and 7th Annual Convocation Ceremony. Another academic year has been successfully concluded with the 6th (2020-22) and 7th (2021-23) Annual Convocation. One of the premier institutes of India, conferred a total number of 322 MBA Graduates for the ceremony.

Several gusts such as - Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Dr. Sukanyya Misra, MD at JP Morgan Chase Ltd, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya - Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur & Chairman, Salesforce India and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director made it to the convocation ceremony to make it a celebration.

Authorities from IIM Sambalpur:

On this occasion of congratulation the graduating students, his Excellency, Shri Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha said, “ The awakening of position, this word is similarly also called, so this is also unreal. So in the awakening state and in the green light, both the things appear to be unreal. The managing director and the manager, you have to manage. So this is the way, this unreality should be transformed into a reality. And that is why, when we thirst, we dream less sleep. When you sleep, you think that you have enjoyed, that is, you enjoyed and you are happy, then it is celebration. Who gets the joy? For that it is self -restraint. That is the love which unjoins you."

Following that, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya - Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur & Chairman, Salesforce India said, "Today, as we stand at the precipice of a world increasingly shaped by innovation and technology, it is your responsibility as graduates of IIM Sambalpur to not just thrive in the new era, but to be its architects also. The sum of human progress has always been a story of resilience, adaptability, and creativity. As you embark on your journey, remember this: Excellence is not a singular act but a habit, the gradual result of always striving to do better."

Moreover, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “As a latest and modern generation IIM that excels in three core areas: teaching, research and incubation. It stands out among other IIMs by setting a praiseworthy standard of gender diversity, a trend which has been carried forward by IIM Sambalpur. This year, IIM Sambalpur has achieved a remarkable 100 percent placements, with the highest package INR 64.61 lakh per annum (domestic) and INR 64.15 lakh per annum (international)."

