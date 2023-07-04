IIM Rohtak Revokes Imposition Of Fines On Students Over Alleged Attendance Malpractice

IIM Rohtak | IANS

After initially imposing a Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 fine for alleged malpractice with attendance, Indian Institute of Management - Rohtak (IIM-Rohtak) has now revoked the mandates, according to popular MBA-related page MBA Social.

Over 90+ students were allegedly fined Rs 10,000 for mismatch in their physical and biometric attendance, with 10+ students facing a penalty of Rs 25,000, according to the post shared by the Instagram page.

"On the final compilation of IPL 01 Term VI physical and biometric attendance, it has been found that there is a difference in your physical and biometric attendance data," said the mail, which was also seen by The Free Press Journal.

Though the institute highlighted this being the first instance of such a malpractice, it handed a Rs 10,000 fine on the students as per its academic handbook clause 7.5.2. Before the revocation, the institute instructed the students to pay up the fine and share the receipt latest by July 8.

The Free Press Journal reached out to IIM Rohtak for clarification regarding the matter, with an official associated with the institute seeking more time to investigate the incident.

Hours later, a post by MBA Social highlighted that the fine on the students, pursuing Integrated Programme in Law (IPL), has been cancelled.

"The send trailing mail stands cancelled," said the mail, as per the post shared by MBA Social.

This is not the first time IIM Rohtak has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Previously the institute saw 27 of its students lose their internship in a single day, as highlighted by The Free Press Journal in April 2023.

The internships were offered to the students allegedly by a conman who posed as a representative for renowned company PNB MetLife India Insurance.

When contacted, the institute assured that the students are being offered alternative internships and taking measures to avoid such incidents in the future.