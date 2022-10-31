IIM Rohtak organizes event on marketing transformation in business

IIM Rohtak | Wikimedia

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak organized a management conclave at its campus in Rohtak last week focusing on accelerating marketing transformation in a business environment.

The theme of the event was “Maneuvering Disruption through Resilience, Collaboration, and Execution”.

Director, IIM Rohtak, Professor Dheeraj Sharma set the tone of the conclave by emphasising on the issue of accelerating marketing transformations and applying behavioural analytics in the evolving business environment.

“Today, we are in an era where individuals are expanding resources and investing in experiences. With changing consumer behaviour globally, we are going to witness a seismic shift in people’s mindset,” Professor Sharma said.

“People today are more idealistic, socially-conscious, and more experience-oriented than any of their preceding generations,” he said.