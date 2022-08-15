e-Paper Get App

IIM Rohtak celebrates 75th Independence Day at the campus

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, celebrated the first offline Independence Day after two years with a lot of excitement and patriotism. Director Professor Dheeraj Sharma hoisted the Tricolor and addressed the crowd consisting of faculty members, their families, and several students across all programs. The celebrations commenced with 'Prabhat Pheri' where everybody held the Indian Flag high in the air with slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

“The literacy rate and infant mortality rate in India have improved significantly. Apart from this, India has the 2nd largest Aviation industry in the world and the 3rd largest economy in the world on a PPP basis. However, we have lost the joint family structure which has always been the strength of our nation. Research indicates that children coming from a joint family structure perform academically well and are more self-confident and assured of the support system available to them,” began Prof. Sharma. He further congratulated the students for taking endless efforts in conducting the celebration.

