IIM Raipur achieves this unique feat in a first

Representational image |

Raipur: In a first, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur in Chhattisgarh has enrolled more girls than boys in its postgraduate management course for the academic year 2022-24, an official from the business school said on Monday.



As many as 205 girls have been admitted to the institute's flagship management programme as against 125 boys, IIM Raipur's media coordinator Vishal Meena said.



Of the students enrolled for the two-year course in the current academic session, 62 percent were girls and 38 percent boys, he said. This is a notable increase as in the previous academic session 2021-23, 120 girls had been admitted as against 146 boys, the official said, claiming that IIM Raipur was the only institute in Chhattisgarh, which has seen more enrolment of girls than boys.

A fairly young establishment, IIM Raipur was set up in 2010 in the state capital.

