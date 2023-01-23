IIM Lucknow professor Bharat Bhasker new director of IIM Ahmedabad

New IIM-A Director Bharat Bhasker | Twitter/@meganewsupdates

New Delhi: IIMA (Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad) announced on Monday that professor Bharat Bhasker has been named IIMA's director for a five-year term beginning on March 1, 2023.

At the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Bharat Bhasker is a professor of information technology and systems. Arindam Banerjee has been chosen by the Board of Governors to serve as the director-in-charge from February 1 until February 28, 2023.

Bhasker has worked in business, research, education, and consulting in India and other countries for close to three decades. From March 2017 to March 2022, he was the IIM Raipur director for a five-year period. He spent more than 20 years working for IIM Lucknow before joining IIM Raipur, where he held a number of positions until serving for five months as acting director between July and November 2015. According to the IIMA announcement, he also held the position of Dean Planning & Development at IIM Sirmaur from 2003 to 2005.

The professor also has experience being a visiting professor at a couple of foreign universities. "He was a Distinguished Professor at Chung- Ang University, Seoul, Korea, was a Research Professor at the University of California, Riverside, USA, and Adjunct Faculty at Information Systems, Univ. of Maryland, College Park,” the statement by IIM-A added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)