IIM Kozhikode Makes Historic Debut in QS World University Rankings 2025, Achieves 151+ Position Globally

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL) and PGP-Finance at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) have been ranked in the 151-200 band in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

IIMK's PGP-BL program performed exceptionally well in the QS Global MBA Category 2025 rankings, with 59,068 employer nominations, indicating a high level of industry trust. In a field of 340 international universities from 58 countries, the program's employability score of 131–140 was highlighted by its good performance in return on investment and thought leadership.

Similarly, the PGP-Finance program made its debut in QS Masters in Finance 2025, where it was ranked 151-200 thanks to strong submissions from employers and academic institutions. The program's noteworthy rankings in thought leadership, diversity, and employability point to areas that still need improvement.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said, “The fact that it took these two new programmes just under 5 years to break into the QS rankings is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, and alumni. The institute's innovative curriculum, global collaborations, and emphasis on responsible business education have set it apart, fostering a holistic approach that blends academic rigour with real-world experiences to now make a mark globally."

"We are committed to creating an innovative learning environment that emphasises diversity, gender parity, and cutting-edge research. This recognition reinforces our vision to be a leader in management education globally,” he added.

Evaluated among 206 programs from 38 countries, IIMK ranked 73rd in thought leadership with a score of 50.6, 101-110 in employability (global average score: 50.1), and 151+ in alumni outcomes (global average score: 49.9), diversity (global average score: 64.8), and value for money (global average score: 69.3).